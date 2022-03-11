Minor Update v0.15.12 Released Addressing Bugs, Feedback and Balancing!

We have gathered your feedback, hunted down many bugs and issues, improved on balancing and added few quality of life improvements. Thank you all for continuously participating in the conversation, sharing your thoughts and reporting all the issues you were able to find! It helps us learn about our players and identify problems much more quickly and easily.

Where to share your feedback effectively? We are monitoring both the Steam forums and conversations on our Discord. You can also mail us your feedback to info@lordsandvilleins.com. If you wish to file a bug report, please make sure to include a screenshot and ideally a save file and player logs, that can be located in Users[USER]\AppData\LocalLow\Honestly Games\Lords and Villeins\ and the SaveData subfolder.

We hope this patch will bring you a lot smoother experience with Lords and Villeins and leave you looking forward to our upcoming Military and Criminality update in a few months!

Major Bugs Fixed

Fixed issue with clergy taxes not accounted correctly.

Fixed bug with nobles that left map but did not unassign their work zone.

Fixed a bug that caused money to be ignored in the value of donations to clergy.

Fixed clergy planting trees in treespots that are meant to be removed.

Fixed a bug with donating money (to any family) not working properly.

Disabled priority screen on Graveyard, Library and Theatre (it was not intended to be there).

Fixed a serialization issue with a theatre zone causing villagers to interrupt ongoing acting after reload.

Fixed an AI reservation issue with Grape Mashing Tub.

Fixed an AI bug with villagers not performing tasks after they join settlement or are enlisted to clergy, until the game was reloaded.

Fixed a bug where visuals of the book would not show when villagers are studying reading and consecration.

Fixed a bug with certain assets not generating heat (candles, torches and oil lamps).

Added a prevention mechanism for scenario where two villager that are near fainting are trying to save each other in a loop.

Fixed a bug causing markings of objects that are meant to be removed not being loaded.

Fixed a bug in the world generator that could lead to black dots on the map.

Fixed a bug that could lead to blocked buildings and unremovable blueprints on the map.

Fixed a bug with purchasing from clergy that could occur when there was no bishop yet.

Fixed a bug with cellar and brewery clearing barrels that are not meant to be cleared.

Fixed a bug causing Rags not to be conusmed when filling paper mill.

Fixed a bug where villagers store paper stacks in the same writing table while producing manuscripts.

Fixed a bug when inn or tavern zone is removed while being assigned.

Fixed a bug that could occur after a persons death.

Minor and/or Visual Bugs Fixed

Fixed visual issue with the theatre stage in particular rotations.

Removed Gem Ore from the consumption list of the Artist's Workshop and Steel Plates form the Tannery zone.

Fixed an incorrect sprite orientation of the big fallen tree asset.

Fixed a bug in the population book not displaying scroll bar in the zone ownership section.

Fixed unintended behavior where any family would automatically cut down trees if assigned to a foraging zone. The foraging profession is now required.

Fixed a bug that caused yields from fishing nets to be no longer randomized. It can now yield 1 - 4 fish per harvest.

Fixed UI bug in the Marriage Request screen.

Fixed bug that was marking day 15 as the Sunday Service day.

Balance Changes

Added penalty on reputation for expelling peasant families.

Royalty should now request more reasonable amounts for fruits in royal taxes.

Pregnant mothers and primary caretakers awaiting adoption can no longer be enlisted to clergy.

Added more access points to a fireplace structure. Fireplace now also generates more heat than a campfire.

Increased time multiplier speed when all villagers are sleeping and made the night appear brighter.

Increased priority of initiation of novices to make it more likely to happen.

Added debuff for clergy that should prevent them from immediately selling off granted resources the next day.

Changed recommended structures in Church from stone furniture to wooden furniture (better furniture is still allowed).

Following the ruleset of animals, chicken bed is now also ignored by chickens if it is not placed within the zone they are assigned to (i.e. it must be in the farm).

Added a demand for yarn for fishermen to maintain stock of yarn to repair their fishing nets.

Slightly reduced building times of walls and roofs.

Caravans are now more likely to bring resources that the settlement is not able to create.

Improved the speed of masoners to produce stone slightly faster.

Slightly increased starting paper and manuscripts.

Rice Grain was excluded from the profitability system and is always regarded as profitable.

Removed limitation on cooking personal for families with inn or tavern.

Cooking can no longer interrupt bar occupation or storefront occupation to further optimize economy and AI behavior.

Quality of Life Improvements