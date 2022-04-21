Samurai Bringer 1st DAY

Japanese-style rogue-lite 2D action title Samurai Bringer is out now!



Many of you have likely felt somewhat confused by the “rogue-lite” genre.

The “rogue-like” genre is popular for its tense gameplay in which you obtain different kinds of equipment and skills to become stronger and stronger, but when hit, you lose all of that progress and hard work.

To an extent, the same goes for Samurai Bringer, too - if you get hit, you have to start over from the beginning, but this game is actually "rogue-lite". That means you have much less to lose, and the more you play, the more you can regain the lost powers of the main character (and your alter ego), Susanoo, gradually becoming stronger.

For example, you can score in-game achievements by defeating lots of enemies, improving your weapon skills, or solving puzzles past a torii gate to obtain "magatama". Collecting magatama allows you to increase your maximum stamina as well as the number of skills you can set, and execute combo attacks.

One of this game's especially awesome features are the plethora of skills and the various combinations you can make with them!

Combining skills is simple: a single Reverse Slice is a simple attack, but when combined with "Expand", "Wave", lightning attributes, etc., the weapon becomes larger and the attack itself evolves into a devastating and flashy maneuver that shoots shockwaves and causes lightning strikes.

Susanoo starts out relatively weak, but eventually he will become able to demonstrate his divine powers by unleashing beams that cover the entire screen, raining down meteors, and flying through air and continuously showering the screen with slashes.

Increase the number of skills you can set, then set as many as possible to become virtually unbeatable! This play method may be simple, but it's reliable.

You, the player, must jump into the role of Susanoo and take on the task of defeating all of the samurai and the yokai.

We'll be regularly posting info to help all you Susanoos out there to become stronger, so be sure not to miss it!

Today’s Tip: Enemy attacks can be guarded against automatically if you’re facing their direction!