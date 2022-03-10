Patch 1.0.19 MOAR Storage Edition

Aloha!

Hoarding. The gathering and safekeeping of large deposits of material wealth, usually exceeding the physical needs of their owner. It drove history, gently rocking the cradle of proto-capitalist accumulation. It still happens around us. Why does it happen? Will it end? Under which circumstances?

Patch 1.0.19 has 2 important new things for you:

The storage chest in your house has 2 more tabs for items and tools.

Most item stack caps have been increased. For instance, "food" items have gone up to 5 from 4, and crops have gone up to 9 from 8 (barring "large" crops like watermelons).

This should alleviate any storage shortages. Stop throwing stuff around your house, you animals!

Please note that, although the item stack caps have gone up, your loaded games won't have your storage items magically rearranged to the new stack caps. You will have to move them around yourself. Sorry, I did the best I could do with the time I've been given to do it.

As an aside, I increased the in-game music quality from 128 to 192 Kbps.

As always, let me know how the new patch broke something and generally destroyed your lives.

Have a good one ♥