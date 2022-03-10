Hello fellow pervs,

We have released "Ruby Update", a major content update that brings you a new girl, Ruby, a hot threesome date and, as an experiment, Voice Acting ( for now only available during Ruby's Date ). If the response is positive, we will add voice acting to the older and new dates In the future.

To access any follow-up dates with a girl, check her options on the Tablet.

So, 2 dates, over 350 renders, more massages, new drinks, voices, and the story is going forward.

On top of this, a few minor and annoying bugs were squashed and a few changes to the code to allow dates with multiple girls.

Also, we added a "Text Speed" setting to controll the text-type speed and a "Voices Volume" setting to control the volume of the voices in the game.

Enjoy!