Distant Worlds 2 - Out Now

The wait is over: Distant Worlds 2 has been officially released.





Described as “a light in an age of shadow”**, the critically acclaimed strategy series returns to redefine once again the standards of the genre.

A galaxy in constant evolution awaits you in Distant Worlds 2:

Explore the vastness of space, find valuable resources, discover potential colonies for your empire and make contact with other empires, discussing treaties, making trade offers and forging alliances.

Defend the outlying areas of your empire and develop new technologies for building your own unique ships and starbases.

Distant Worlds 2 is all about player choice and the freedom to explore the game world and play the way you want.

Automate the various tasks in your empire, so that you can focus on the areas that you enjoy most.

The possibilities are endless, play your own way and map out your own adventure across the galaxy.

To celebrate the release, we're running a 90% discount on Distant Worlds: Universe on the SlitherineStore until Monday, March 14th.

Moreover, it's possible to purchase a new Bundle containing all the games of the Distant Worlds franchise at an additional 10% discount.

Distant Worlds 2: The Universe is Yours!

