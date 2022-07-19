 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mari and Bayu - The Road Home update for 19 July 2022

Mari and Bayu - The Road Home is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8347165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here it comes! Mari and Bayu - The Road Home is now available!

Discover a cooperative experience in a mesmerising and emotional story. Help Mari to get back home and finding her brother Tom, after going astray in the world.

Experience the journey of how Bayu, her magical friend, develops the strength in finding all of his kidnapped family, while helping Mari to gain confidence in getting back home.

You can buy the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1725350/Mari_and_Bayu__The_Road_Home/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link