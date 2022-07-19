Share · View all patches · Build 8347165 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Here it comes! Mari and Bayu - The Road Home is now available!

Discover a cooperative experience in a mesmerising and emotional story. Help Mari to get back home and finding her brother Tom, after going astray in the world.

Experience the journey of how Bayu, her magical friend, develops the strength in finding all of his kidnapped family, while helping Mari to gain confidence in getting back home.

