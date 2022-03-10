 Skip to content

Farm Together update for 10 March 2022

Time to go to the mountain!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new content pack, the Polar Pack, featuring winter-themed items, clothings and a new tractor!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1853450

Remember that you can get the content packs with an additional discount if you purchase the Farm Together Complete Bundle (items you already own are deducted from the price, so it's always the best possible deal!):

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/9058

This is the third of the 4 new packs planned. The final one, the Fantasy Pack, is still in the works but looking good so far!

