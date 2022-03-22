Antonio Carraro Pack - DLC & Launch-Trailer Out Now!

The Antonio Carraro Pack is now available for Farming Simulator 22, adding ten new vehicles by the historic manufacturer from Italy. Especially farmers working in special conditions with steep gradients or narrow spaces benefit from the extreme maneuverability of the tractors.

Farming On Beautifully Curved Hills & Vast Green Fields

Want to see them in action? Watch the Launch Trailer below and let a seasoned Italian farmer tell you what those compact and versatile tractors by Antonio Carraro can bring to your farm while he reminisces about the beauty of curved vineyards and vast grasslands.

All tractors allow you to operate with extreme maneuverability in special conditions, like steep gradients and narrow spaces. Their compact construction combined with tight turning circles and optimal visibility to all sides, allowing you to reach every single vine.

Thanks to reversible driving seats, you change direction in an instant - in case you missed a stubborn spot of grass when mulching between the groves. Just turn around, so it gets what it deserves!

What's Included In The Pack?

With the Antonio Carraro Pack, you get the classic Supertigre 635, the versatile TTR 7600 Infinity and the articulated reversible quadtrack flagship, the MACH 4 R as well as its brother the MACH 2R and a lot of other tractors. See the full list of vehicles below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1879480/Farming_Simulator_22__ANTONIO_CARRARO_Pack/

Antonio Carraro Pack - All Vehicles

MACH 4 R

MACH 2 R

Supertigre 635

TTR 7600 Infinity

TGF 10900 R

TONY 10900 SR

TONY 10900 TR

TONY 10900 TTR

TTR 4400

Tigrecar 3200

If you want more info on the vehicles, take a look at our Fact Sheet Collection for the Antonio Carraro Pack!

More Content Coming Soon!

The Antonio Carraro Pack is included in the Year 1 Season Pass. You don't want to miss what's still to come - and the Season Pass will save you a little something compared to buying everything separately.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1731910/Farming_Simulator_22__Year_1_Season_Pass/