Space Haven update for 6 April 2022

Space Haven Alpha 14 - Version 0.14.2 Released as Stable.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Spacefarer!

This is a small patch for Alpha 14, focused on making Space Haven fully Steam Deck Verified.

Steam Deck & Gamepad Support

To make Space Haven fully Steam Deck verified, we've implemented gamepad support for the game and support for the Steam Deck controls. We have made the support quite extensive with the possibility to adjust dead zones for sticks, sensitivity and binding buttons for different contexts.

Patch Notes

  • Steam Deck & Gamepad Support.
  • Added one new wall look.
  • Meat and fruit plants have their own growth stage graphics.
  • Fixed bugs.
Upcoming Next Big Update

We've been working on the next big upcoming Update for a while now, and we will have a progress report coming soon. We have some very exciting things to show!

If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/4/

Stay tuned and enjoy the new update! We will post a progress report on the next big update soon! =)

