Patch 1.31 - Galactic Frontier Kickstarter Event!

Today is an auspicious occasion for us at Team Teal. We are starting a kickstarter campaign to raise money to fund Galactic Frontier, a game we have been working on alongside Damascus.

To celebrate this we decided to create an event in Damascus, with the items that get dropped having a space theme to them. The event is simple. Around the world are 3 types of enemies of various levels and killing them will drop the cosmetics.

But we didn't stop there. Because we felt you deserved more so we actually created a 4 level dungeon which is actually a bunker, a lost remnant of a world long forgotten. Here you will encounter 4 kinds of robotic enemies, the likes of no one in Damascus has seen before. And at the end of the dungeon is Decimus of the Machine Plague, a multi combat boss with some spicy mechanics and juicy drops.

We'd really appreciate the support with the Kickstarter. We love what we do and getting Kickstarted would allow us to dedicate more time to making games.

[url=" is a link to our teaser trailer![/url]

[url="https://discord.gg/f6YAaAmSvr"]Here is a link to our discord[/url]

[url="https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1627366243/galactic-frontier"]Here is a link to our Kickstarter Page[/url]

[url="https://www.teamtealgames.com/press-kit"]Here is a link to our presskit[/url]

Much love and happy grinding!

Patch Notes - Patch 1.31

========================================

General

Started the Galactic Frontier Kickstarter Event. It will run for 2 weeks.

In celebration of the event every person who logs in will get the first pet Brobot deposited in their Wardrobe.

Jimbos have been added to the game. Their combat level is 4 and they attack with melee.

Babooms have been added to the game. Their combat level is 19 and they attack with melee.

Claw Bots have been added to the game. Their combat level is 102 and they attack with melee.

Injectors have been added to the game. Their combat level is 138 and they attack with psychic.

Decimus of the Machine Plague has been added to the game. He is a multicombat boss. His combat level is 730 and attacks in 2 stages. The first stage is range and the second stage is psychic, with a special psychic ability that can hit up to 3 players from distance.

A Bunker has been added to the game in the north west of Dominia. This is a multicombat area and has 4 levels to it. All enemies are aggro. Enemies also have a 1 minute respawn time (excluding boss) in the Bunker.

A Dungeon Crate has been added just outside this bunker. If you die in the dungeon your items will be transported to the crate and players will have to pay the alch value to get them back. DIMs do not have access to the crate so if they die in the dungeon their items will be dropped on the floor.

Add the Ray Gun to the game. It requires level 80 to equip and is a range weapon. It has a 1 in 300 drop chance from Decimus.

Added Energy Cells to the game. They are the ammo required for the Ray Gun. All enemies in the Bunker drop different amounts of these.

Added the Psy Sabre to the game. It requires level 80 in psychic to equip. It has a melee attack distance. It comes in 5 different colours. Each colour Psy Sabre has a 1 in 1500 drop chance against Decimus which equates to a 1 in 300 chance to get a Psy Sabre.

Added Focal Lens' to the game. These can get used on a Psy Sabre to change its colour. They come in 5 different colours. Using a Focal Lens on a Psy Sabre will consume the Focal Lens.

Gave all dungeons slightly brighter lighting.

Bug Fixes