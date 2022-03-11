 Skip to content

Pirates Outlaws update for 11 March 2022

Pirates Outlaws V2.01 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8346048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tavern and Market icon update.

Fixed bug:

  1. The card "Water Sparks" drew 2 cards when ammo was not full.
  2. The upgraded card "Death" had wrong targets.
  3. The relic "Lucky Clover" didn’t work correctly.
  4. The relic "Accordion" would deal damage to players when attack enemies with counter attack ability.
  5. The relic "Bandolier" didn’t work correctly when had relic "Ritual Pendant".
  6. Some wrong text.
  7. Players could get 2 same relics in some situation.
  8. The price of removing card in tavern didn't reset correctly in some situation.
  9. The card "Gravity Anomaly" would make other effect of discarding cards lose target.
  10. The "Fortune Teller" skin of "First Mate" could meet cards for "Fortune Teller" in Tavern Brawl.
  11. When had relics "Bracer" and "Dice", the game could stop in Arena 100 in some situation.
