Pirates Outlaws V2.01 Patch Notes

Tavern and Market icon update.
Fixed bug:
- The card "Water Sparks" drew 2 cards when ammo was not full.
- The upgraded card "Death" had wrong targets.
- The relic "Lucky Clover" didn’t work correctly.
- The relic "Accordion" would deal damage to players when attack enemies with counter attack ability.
- The relic "Bandolier" didn’t work correctly when had relic "Ritual Pendant".
- Some wrong text.
- Players could get 2 same relics in some situation.
- The price of removing card in tavern didn't reset correctly in some situation.
- The card "Gravity Anomaly" would make other effect of discarding cards lose target.
- The "Fortune Teller" skin of "First Mate" could meet cards for "Fortune Teller" in Tavern Brawl.
- When had relics "Bracer" and "Dice", the game could stop in Arena 100 in some situation.
