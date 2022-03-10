Community Feedback Content Update 0.1.6.0

Hey everyone!

Thanks for all the amazing feedback and support over this last week since our release into Early Access.

It has been a great week with many new ideas and community made designs already being shared on our Discord.

In response to your requests we have some exciting new modules and features in this update.

First up is the Artificial Magnetosphere Generator



This new power thirsty ship feature generates an artificial magnetosphere that can deflect high energy particles in much the same way as the magnetosphere around Earth. Just like any new technology this one has its minor limitations, it uses a huge amount of energy and it doesn’t seem to work at all when the ship is moving, but Vertiago Fortana’s top researchers are looking into ways of stabilizing the field when in motion and will let you know if any breakthroughs are made… for a price!

Next up is Registers!



A Register module is the first memory module we’re introducing, more advanced modules will be coming in future. When powered and the "write" input is true, a register module will let you store a single 16bit input value to use immediately or keep it for later. The register module will lose its memory after approximately 5 seconds of power loss.

The Cockpit now has a new locked target panel.



The Locked Target panel will output the Range (distance) and angular differential for you to use in your contraptions. You could even use these values to create your own autopilot!(Note: fully automating your ship may lead to the loss of a job with Vertiago Fortana’s)

Improved Auto Value Display



The Auto Value Display module has been improved to let you manually set the format of the data output using the 4 toggles located on the top of the module. The module will still try to auto detect the format when all toggles are set to their off position, but this auto detection will not work if the data has been modified or routed through an intermediary module.

Inventory Menu Pin



For ease of access, once the inventory menu has been pulled out it can be pinned open by clicking on the pin sphere.

We are in the process of writing a full technical manual on the data pad which will allow you to identify items and understand more about their function and configuration.

Below are the full patch notes since the last announcement.

Until Next Time Circuit Designers!!

I Fetch Rocks Team

-PATCH NOTES-