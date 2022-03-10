Community Feedback Content Update 0.1.6.0

Hey everyone!
Thanks for all the amazing feedback and support over this last week since our release into Early Access.
It has been a great week with many new ideas and community made designs already being shared on our Discord.
In response to your requests we have some exciting new modules and features in this update.
First up is the Artificial Magnetosphere Generator
This new power thirsty ship feature generates an artificial magnetosphere that can deflect high energy particles in much the same way as the magnetosphere around Earth. Just like any new technology this one has its minor limitations, it uses a huge amount of energy and it doesn’t seem to work at all when the ship is moving, but Vertiago Fortana’s top researchers are looking into ways of stabilizing the field when in motion and will let you know if any breakthroughs are made… for a price!
Next up is Registers!
A Register module is the first memory module we’re introducing, more advanced modules will be coming in future. When powered and the "write" input is true, a register module will let you store a single 16bit input value to use immediately or keep it for later. The register module will lose its memory after approximately 5 seconds of power loss.
The Cockpit now has a new locked target panel.
The Locked Target panel will output the Range (distance) and angular differential for you to use in your contraptions. You could even use these values to create your own autopilot!(Note: fully automating your ship may lead to the loss of a job with Vertiago Fortana’s)
Improved Auto Value Display
The Auto Value Display module has been improved to let you manually set the format of the data output using the 4 toggles located on the top of the module. The module will still try to auto detect the format when all toggles are set to their off position, but this auto detection will not work if the data has been modified or routed through an intermediary module.
Inventory Menu Pin
For ease of access, once the inventory menu has been pulled out it can be pinned open by clicking on the pin sphere.
We are in the process of writing a full technical manual on the data pad which will allow you to identify items and understand more about their function and configuration.
Below are the full patch notes since the last announcement.
Until Next Time Circuit Designers!!
I Fetch Rocks Team
-PATCH NOTES-
- Added Magnetosphere generator to protect stationary ship from high energy particles
- Added new Register Module
- Added new data ports to cockpit for locked target angles and distance
- Added manual format override to Auto Value Display
- Added inventory menu pin
- Added a new 2 axis joystick module that is restricted to either moving in the X or the Y axis.
- Added Easy, Normal and Hard difficulty modes accessed on the datapad.
- Added labels to multiplex merger and multiplex splitter for easier identification
- Adjusted UI buttons on pad and all computers to have a green border to make it more obvious that they are buttons.
- Adjusted asteroid acceleration inside catchment area
- Adjusted/Replaced some of the sounds such as doors, O2 splitter and high energy particles to be less harsh sounding
- Adjusted high energy particle spawning by reducing their rate to zero within 500 meters of the station.
- Adjusted maximum VR floor height adjustment from +/-0.25 to +/- 0.5M
- Fixed issue that prevented cables from being plugged into newly repaired modules
- Fixed all arithmetic modules lagging behind the rest of the simulation
- Fixed crash when division module was spawned
- Fixed Switched Power supply not switching when input value was 1
- Fixed resupply of lances not working from shop
- Fixed lance count unsigned overflow
- Fixed items you’re holding not following you when you go between rooms
- Fixed missing colliders on CO2 splitter
- Fixed non functional binary merger module
- Fixed Spectroscope/Range laser working when unplugged
- Fixed binary light display working when unplugged
- Fixed grabbing cables connected to floating devices causing them to be pushed by the cabler
- Fixed crossed over power ports on life support/hub room boundary
- Fixed T2 Contract amounts being less than T1 contracts
- Veritago fortana has located and blocked the malicious code that displayed fictional log data from a “previous pilot”. Further attempts to unlock this content will be found and blocked by our company security division. Let the past go!
