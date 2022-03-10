Spring Break 2022

Spring Break has arrived, which means unlimited drinking, dancing, and fucking under the sun! The girls are hotter than ever this time and need the CEO to keep them wet and horny during the holidays.

Enjoy the following event contents:

Event Destination Miami featuring a group chat with added content

new event threads including HC animations for Amber, Paulina, and Marissa

an extended unlock group sex scene with the girls having fun on a yacht

new sexy wet T-Shirts incl. an Outfits Collection giving Sponsoring

collect water guns globally to unlock the event content

an event mission to collect more event items (requires level 6)

Event lasts until 16th March at 7AM UTC

We have also released a new build - v2.2.7.0!

Here are the latest fixes and changes:

► Fixed empty WorldMap luggage (when opening 1 by 1) after hours without restarting

► Fixed broken mission threads

► Fixed a bug where luggage from missions were not collected at level up

► The standby item now working as intended again (click on unhired FA, click on the message you want to send and get redirected to the shop - get back to that FA and send the message - The standby item is then used)

► Implemented asset versioning update feature (Force Redownload assets)

► Fixed an error when unlocking costumes with items

► Fixed a bug for messenger threads that suddenly complete by themselves (+ messages loss)

► Implemented a fix to prevent FA double hiring

► Fix: now displays an error popup when an error is raised while trying to level up an FA