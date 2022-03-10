BIG UPDATE INCOMING! new engine and HUGE performance boost and BUG FIXES

While I decided to make the project to improve my mental health, I ended up almost losing my mind while making it!

Then! We think the black bug is finally fixed

We believe we have resolved the black screen bug after TONS of research and sleepless nights.

We'd love to hear if you are able to play the game without getting a black screen bug.

Among the many features and updates are:

BLACK BUG IS GONE!! I hope.... let me know if it happens again please

HUGE FPS increase, as we rewrote the code from scratch, upgraded the engine and optimized everything

New flying creatures in all eight environments

FLYING MANATEES! Perfect for target practice

many other features I probably forgot about while trying to fix the bug, so enjoy!

In essence, all of this is working toward the story mode, which would tie all the environments together, bring the archery, meditation, and elemental arrows into one cohesive whole.

Thank you for your patience and support