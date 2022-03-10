Patch and Maps

Hello commander!

We hope you are well. Busy as we are, today will be a shorter post. Not only is the Nemesis: Raid on Drvar launch getting nearer, but we also have a balance patch being uploaded for Steel Division 2 as we speak!

Keep reading to find out more.

**



First off: Nemesis: Raid on Drvar**. We have all the art for the Infantry units done. Check them out below.

One element we aim to complete soon as well is the voice-over acting. Now, our focus is always on authenticity, so in order to have the Yugoslav partisans of the NOV be as realistic as possible, we enlisted the help of Serbian, Bosnian and Croat voice actors. We hope you are going to like the result!

**

And others!



Apart from Nemesis: Raid on Drvar, a new patch for Steel Division 2** has just been released. This includes:

Two (!) new recuts from our Tannenberg map. We offer both a new 1v1 variant, and a new 2v2/3v3 variant. Read more about two revisions the blog post here .

map. We offer both a new 1v1 variant, and a new 2v2/3v3 variant. Read more about two revisions . We have balanced (read "nerfed") five “overperforming” divisions: 5. Gebirgsdivision, 3. and 4. Fallschirmdivision, 17. SS-Panzergrenadier-Division and Task Force 45.

Although we prioritized the above battlegroups, we are also working on addressing other divisions (both over- and underperforming) by looking at the data and overall win rates. We will handle these in the next patch, which we hope to deliver with Nemesis: Raid on Drvar’s release.

release. Fixing the issues reported after our Steel Division: Tribute to the Liberation of Italy launch.

Oh, and dropping a sweet tease, but we as you know we are also already working on the next next DLC for Steel Division 2. That’s right: a fresh Army General campaign is coming your way. You’ll know more soon!

**

Nemesis: Raid on Drvar Details



There should be no surprise that after our latest major expansion, Steel Division: Tribute to the Liberation of Italy, it is full steam ahead for Nemesis: Raid on Drvar**. Be sure to check out the most recent blog posts detailing the two new battlegroup forces you’ll get to play with:

A new preview of the Axis battlegroup Unternehmen Rosselsprung in this blog post here .

in . The Allied partisan army of NOV gets highlighted in a new blog post, which you can read here.

gets highlighted in a new blog post, We ran a detailed breakdown of the Air Forces featured in the Nemesis: Raid on Drvar in this dedicated blog post here.

**

Until next week!

**

We will be back soon. Until then, take care!

As always, keep a close watch on our Steam forums and Instagram to keep up to date with the latest Steel Division 2 talk. Looking for an online game? Visit the kick-ass Discord server or Reddit page and get involved with the lively community!

See you on the battlefield, commander!