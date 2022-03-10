It’s fixed! №44

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Improved artillery targeting smoke

Recently every artillery strike in ground battles began with a few hits of targeting smoke: this mechanic allowed lighter vehicles to react in time to the fire and try to escape. But in the original implementation the smoke markers were rather bright and stood out too much.

In its updated form they will fit much better into the overall colour picture of a battle and the quality of the detailing of the effect itself has been increased. You can check it out already!

Corrected the data in many vehicle cards

It is very difficult to navigate through almost 2,000 game units, if not just the detailed cards for shells, missiles and of course the vehicles themselves. The data from these built-in War Thunder reference cards is almost always calculated within the game and unfortunately there was an error in this process.

This time we found the issue that affected more than dozen vehicles and caused an error in the displaying of their armour thickness. Although the problem applied only to the cards and the initial thickness in battles was counted correctly we fixed the bug for many different vehicles from different nations: Т-34-57, Т-34-57 (1943), Т-34 (1st Gv.T.Br.), Т-34 (1943), Type 62, Type 62 (USSR), T26E5, Strv m/41 S-I, Centurion Mk.5/1 (RAAC), Т-10А, Т-10М, BT-5, RBT-5, 9P149, 9P157, Sturer Emil, VK 45.01 (P), FIAT 6614, Tortoise, A.C.IV, M15 CGMC and M3 GMC.

Stabilized the gun marker in SB

This was also a bug and occured when trying to zoom in from the 3rd person view (commander view). The gun aiming marker shifted slightly and disrupted aiming. This annoying problem is already a thing of the past!

Ground vehicles

Strv m/40L, Strv m/39 — coaxial machine guns Ksp m/36 have been changed to Ksp m/39.

Type-10 — hull tilt angles have been corrected while the suspension control is enabled (report).

Type-10 — pivot speed has been increased.

VEAK 40 — vehicles in test drive have been changed to modern ones.

PT-16/T14 — targeting limits of the AA machine gun have been corrected to avoid shooting through the elements of the turret top.

Bkan 1C — 3rd person view camera position has been fixed.

T-34-57, T-34-57 (1943), T-34 (1 Gv.T.Br.), Т-34 (1943), Type 62, Type 62 (USSR), T26E5, Strv m/41 S-I, Centurion Mk.5/1 (RAAC), T-10A, Т-10M, BT-5, RBT-5, 9P149, 9P157, Sturer Emil, VK 45.01 (P), FIAT 6614, Tortoise, A.C.IV, M15 CGMC, M3 GMC — Armour values in the info card have been corrected.

Type 87 RCV — gear select ratios have been specified.

Type 87 — gunner sight magnification has been specified.

Grant I, Grant I (USA) — the thickness of the armour plate below the 75mm gun has been fixed from 12.7 mm to 22,2 mm.

AS 42 — gun recoil has been removed.

Aviation

Etendard IVM - calculator for the constantly computed impact point (CCIP) for bombs has been added (report)

Sa`ar - a bug has been fixed where in some cases wing components might remain on the wing tips when the wings are torn off.

Firebrand TF.Mk.IV - separate rocket launch has been added for the setup of “2х 250lbs G.P. Mk.IV bomb + RP-3 rockets”

ITP (М-1) - separate rocket launch has been added for the RS-82 and RBS-82 rockets

Kfir C.7 - launch order has been corrected for the Zuni Mk32 Mod 0 ATAP rockets.

Naval

USS Candid - display for the first stage ammo count has been corrected for the 76mm gun.

Explosives type of the British AP and semi-AP round has been changed for the following guns:

-343mm/45 Mk 5(H) - from Lyddite to Shellite

-152mm/45 BL Mk XII - from Lyddite to TNT

-152mm/50 BL Mk XXIII - from Lyddite to TNT

-152mm/50 QF Mk N5 - from Lyddite to TNT

-190mm/45 BL Mk VI - from Lyddite to TNT

TNT equivalent of the Shellite has been corrected to 0.94.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.