The Curse of Feldar Vale update for 10 March 2022

Update V1.023

Update V1.023 for 10 March 2022 · Build 8345549

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Folks.

In this update we have changed a couple of behaviors to improve the overall game play and added a new spell.

  • Changed: Scrolls - Copying

Scrolls can now be copied to the Spellbook (for Arcane and Planar scrolls) without the risk of failure. A unit may not be able to cast the spell if it is not of sufficient level. The spell will be available for use as soon as the unit reaches the appropriate level.

  • Changed: Scrolls - Casting

Units now have a much improved chance of casting a spell from a scroll where the spell is of a higher level than they can normally cast.

  • Changed: Neutral Units

Any neutral unit that is a potential enemy will now become an enemy immediately if it is harmed by an area effect spell cast by the player (e.g. fireball).

  • New: Fire Bolt spell/ability

Available as Arcane 1 and Planar 1. Has a range of 1-4!

Please let us know if you have any problems with the update and we hope you enjoy the changed features.

All the best.

Ian & Jann

Changed files in this update

The Curse of Feldar Vale Content Depot 1188271
