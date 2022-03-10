Challenge Mode Update! Trailer for New Character!

Hey guys!

Long time no update!

We know that you're yearning for some new content, but due to our limited productivity, the development speed is less than desirable. We apologize for the long delay, and would like to present to you our latest update, and also a look of the next character.

The new Challenge Mode is a combination of roguelike and match-3. In this mode, you will try to conquer the challenges as one of the 3 characters appeared in the #1 story. During your journey, please choose carefully, allocate the resources wisely, and upgrade gems and purchase new items actively.

Please know that the Challenge Mode in this update is still an early version with a lot of incomplete parts and placeholders. More will be updated as we proceed. We'd also like to know what you think of the new mode, what's missing and what's too much for your taste.

The following content is the update note:

New Challenge Mode! Enjoy!

Optimized the costume changing process, now there are two stages of costume change. (You need to activate the DLC Mirror 2: Project X - Costumes to access this content)

Optimized the SFX in the game. Now the game will sound much better!

Korean is now supported in the game.

We've also prepared a short trailer for our next story, which is still under development. We've marked an estimated date for the update of the 2nd story, and have been trying our best to meet this date.

※Please know that this part of the story is still under development. The content of the following video does not represent the final product.