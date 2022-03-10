Update 5.0 Is Now Live!

Hi friends,

Update 5 has gone live! This Update includes two major new classes to the game, as well as a range of animation overhauls, bug fixes, new weapons and more!

New Classes

Grenadier

An expert in things that go boom, the Grenadier class focuses on dealing enhanced explosive damage. The chip upgrades and class unlocks revolve around both damage dealt and received by explosives.

Lunatic

An absolute maniac, the Lunatic is essentially a rebel whose ferociousness and unpredictability has led the robots to mark them as a high priority target. Lunatic runs will pose a significantly greater challenge. If you’re feeling a bit unhinged and would like to test your mettle, this is the class for you.

New Weapons

Sawed-Off Shotgun

A single-handed compact shotgun perfect for tight spots.

Tier 1 Grenade Launcher

A single-handed, single-shot grenade launcher. Spawns on lower-level enemies.

New Animations

We reworked almost every weapon with improved hand positioning, new firing and reload animations. Actions now slide back and forth, cylindrical magazines now rotate, lights on the weapon flash up, triggers are finally interactive.

Massive Cleanup

We’ve also focused a lot of efforts on cleanups and improvements of our core systems. Our inventory and object tracking is a lot more robust. We’ve fixed many smaller quality of life issues. We also reworked how our levels and rooms are loaded to minimize load time while reducing memory usage.

This investment allows us to be even more efficient moving forward on further development of the game.

We’re Actively Updating

This is our fifth major update since launch. We’re committed to updating the game often, listening to the community for feedback and striving to create the best possible experience.

For a full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out our release notes attached below.

We continue to actively monitor any and all player feedback, allowing us to stay reflective and consider suggestions that could enhance everyone's experience! You can check out our roadmap here!

Bug Fixes

Fixed flying out of bounds issue

Fixed some performance issues

Fixed walkable steep slopes in slums

Fixed minor visual issues in rooms

Fixed laser sight issues

Fixed final boss falling downwards on getting stunned

Improvements