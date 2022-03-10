Update 5.0 Is Now Live!

Hi friends,
Update 5 has gone live! This Update includes two major new classes to the game, as well as a range of animation overhauls, bug fixes, new weapons and more!
New Classes
Grenadier
An expert in things that go boom, the Grenadier class focuses on dealing enhanced explosive damage. The chip upgrades and class unlocks revolve around both damage dealt and received by explosives.
Lunatic
An absolute maniac, the Lunatic is essentially a rebel whose ferociousness and unpredictability has led the robots to mark them as a high priority target. Lunatic runs will pose a significantly greater challenge. If you’re feeling a bit unhinged and would like to test your mettle, this is the class for you.
New Weapons
Sawed-Off Shotgun
A single-handed compact shotgun perfect for tight spots.
Tier 1 Grenade Launcher
A single-handed, single-shot grenade launcher. Spawns on lower-level enemies.
New Animations
We reworked almost every weapon with improved hand positioning, new firing and reload animations. Actions now slide back and forth, cylindrical magazines now rotate, lights on the weapon flash up, triggers are finally interactive.
Massive Cleanup
We’ve also focused a lot of efforts on cleanups and improvements of our core systems. Our inventory and object tracking is a lot more robust. We’ve fixed many smaller quality of life issues. We also reworked how our levels and rooms are loaded to minimize load time while reducing memory usage.
This investment allows us to be even more efficient moving forward on further development of the game.
We’re Actively Updating
This is our fifth major update since launch. We’re committed to updating the game often, listening to the community for feedback and striving to create the best possible experience.
For a full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out our release notes attached below.
We continue to actively monitor any and all player feedback, allowing us to stay reflective and consider suggestions that could enhance everyone's experience! You can check out our roadmap here!
Thanks For Your Support!
Lastly, if you picked up Sweet Surrender, consider leaving us a review on your preferred platform! Reviews really help in getting us noticed by store algorithms, which will greatly increase our visibility. We are still an indie studio, and we would like to keep working on Sweet Surrender so that we can add all the cool ideas we have planned!
We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us by picking up Sweet Surrender. It was a super fun release, and we are keenly looking forward to releasing further updates.
Special thanks to our Discord community, beta testers and reviewers who have given us wonderful feedback. It’s riveting to see the game grow! If you would like to join our Discord, just click this link!
Thanks, and have fun!
Salmi Games
Bug Fixes
- Fixed flying out of bounds issue
- Fixed some performance issues
- Fixed walkable steep slopes in slums
- Fixed minor visual issues in rooms
- Fixed laser sight issues
- Fixed final boss falling downwards on getting stunned
Improvements
- Improved accuracy and reload on shotguns, removed ammunition count on manual shotguns
- Added magazine displays on weapons
- Added finger trigger animation to all weapons
- Allow reloading by aiming upwards
- Sniper aiming down the sight is made easier, removed laser pointer on default sniper
- Added one-handed grenade launcher
- Added start note to provide a better introduction to the world
- Added slow-motion chip on dealing critical damage
- Added new Explosives chip class
- Reduced loading times
- Added Grenadier class
- Added Lunatic class
- Added animations to all pistols, machine guns and shotguns
- Added ProTubeVR support
- Improved accuracy for machine guns on single shots
- Improved aiming on assisted handgun
- Reworked hand poses for weapons
- Grenade launcher now has a magazine of 6 grenades
- Added experimental cluster grenade
- Improved performance
- Split up options for joystick movement (left/right) and map (left/right)
- Fixed slight jitter issue on elevator
- Leaderboard results are now centered around the user
