DJMAX RESPECT V | SEASON 5 ANNOUNCEMENT

On March 17th, CLEAR PASS & LADDER MATCH Season 5 will start.

Sorry to keep you waiting, we have new rewards for our new season, so please keep your hopes up!

For the details of Season 5, please check the below.

Ladder Match Season 5

Season 5 will start from March 17th, 2022 and run for 90 days. (KST)

CLEAR PASS SEASON 5

Clear Pass Season 5 will start on March 17th. There will be various rewards, including new rewards, gallary images. Please check it in-game after the Season begins.

CLEAR PASS : S5 PREMIUM TICKET will be released in Steam Store.



[ CLEAR PASS : S5 PREMIUM TICKET Privilege ]

Premium Ticket users will add a special badge in the plate profile.

CLEAR PASS S5 Ticket allows you to earn Premium Rewards and get Bonus Points when playing a game.

Premium Ticket users can play any track the host selected in OPEN MATCH even if the user has not purchased the DLC. However, the user cannot select a DLC track that the user has not purchased when the user is the host.

CLEAR PASS : S5 CLEAR PASS BOOSTER will be released in Steam Store.



[ CLEAR PASS : S5 CLEAR PASS BOOSTER ]

Clear Pass Booster allows users to earn 4x Clear Point during this season.

In addition to the Clear Point boosting effect, even if the user purchased Clear Pass Booster and did not reach STEP 30 by the end of the season, this product guarantee user to automatically step up to STEP 30. Then the user can earn the rewards during the grace period.

New Track Update

STARTRACK - To be With You



SC Pattern Update

SC patterns of 10 tracks will be updated.



Feature Update and Bug Fix**