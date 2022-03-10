 Skip to content

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 10 March 2022

Update notes - Mar 09 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8344793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As previously stated, sleep is for the weak... it's 11:34pm... it's also the 6th update

People like achievements... now there's more... however, they're difficult to achieve.

Added:
Added 3 new achivements; "Original", "No Sacrifice, No Victory", "OUTATIME"
Added Sunset Saloon
Added new Easter Egg

Changed:
Fixed achievement "250,000" not unlocking
Fixed player car lights turning off when moving camera
Fixed car lights not removing when car is destroyed
Changed car headlight intensity
Changed gas station (variant 2) garbage bin color
Fixed some civilians spawning in wrong directions
Fixed backward gas station
Fixed floating logos on some gas stations
Changed underwater camera view
Fixed Chinese (Simplified) localization missing characters

