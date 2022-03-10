Update notes - Mar 09 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8344793 · Last edited 10 March 2022 – 04:59:09 UTC by Wendy

As previously stated, sleep is for the weak... it's 11:34pm... it's also the 6th update

People like achievements... now there's more... however, they're difficult to achieve.

Added:

Added 3 new achivements; "Original", "No Sacrifice, No Victory", "OUTATIME"

Added Sunset Saloon

Added new Easter Egg

Changed:

Fixed achievement "250,000" not unlocking

Fixed player car lights turning off when moving camera

Fixed car lights not removing when car is destroyed

Changed car headlight intensity

Changed gas station (variant 2) garbage bin color

Fixed some civilians spawning in wrong directions

Fixed backward gas station

Fixed floating logos on some gas stations

Changed underwater camera view

Fixed Chinese (Simplified) localization missing characters