Update notes - Mar 09 2022

As previously stated, sleep is for the weak... it's 11:34pm... it's also the 6th update
People like achievements... now there's more... however, they're difficult to achieve.
Added:
Added 3 new achivements; "Original", "No Sacrifice, No Victory", "OUTATIME"
Added Sunset Saloon
Added new Easter Egg
Changed:
Fixed achievement "250,000" not unlocking
Fixed player car lights turning off when moving camera
Fixed car lights not removing when car is destroyed
Changed car headlight intensity
Changed gas station (variant 2) garbage bin color
Fixed some civilians spawning in wrong directions
Fixed backward gas station
Fixed floating logos on some gas stations
Changed underwater camera view
Fixed Chinese (Simplified) localization missing characters
Changed files in this update