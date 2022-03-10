Death Damnation - Patch v0.1001

Share · View all patches · Build 8344361 · Last edited 10 March 2022 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

-Migrated project to new Unity Stable LTS version

-Settings up the LOD on every walls and tombs of the cemetery

-Added Pause menu

-Added Zombie horde beginning of the 6th bell and +15 zombie everybell

-Added Stamina bar

-Updated cemetery and border map

-Added mountains, trees and rocks around the map

-Added big structure "CultistCross" on top of the mountain

-Added tooltips

-Added the npc the "Imp" in the cemetery

-Added door opening functionality

-Added a functional door for the keeper's house

-Added crafting sound effect

-Shovel and shotgun blueprint moved

-Fixed light in the keeper's house that shines through the wall

-Fixed holy water flask, and water on the floor texture

-Fixed backpack and some bugs

-Performances optimization