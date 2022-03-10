Death Damnation - Patch v0.1001

-Migrated project to new Unity Stable LTS version
-Settings up the LOD on every walls and tombs of the cemetery
-Added Pause menu
-Added Zombie horde beginning of the 6th bell and +15 zombie everybell
-Added Stamina bar
-Updated cemetery and border map
-Added mountains, trees and rocks around the map
-Added big structure "CultistCross" on top of the mountain
-Added tooltips
-Added the npc the "Imp" in the cemetery
-Added door opening functionality
-Added a functional door for the keeper's house
-Added crafting sound effect
-Shovel and shotgun blueprint moved
-Fixed light in the keeper's house that shines through the wall
-Fixed holy water flask, and water on the floor texture
-Fixed backpack and some bugs
-Performances optimization
Changed files in this update