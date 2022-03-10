 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 10 March 2022

Streaming Event on Bilibili! Play, Stream, and Get Rewards!

Share · View all patches · Build 8344270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West releases today! We have a special streaming event on Bilibili Platform, and calling for streamers! Play and stream your gameplay and share your highlights with more players! We prepared special rewards for you!

Event time: Mar.10 to Mar.20
Event link: https://link.bilibili.com/p/eden/news#/newsDetail?id=2648

In addition, 2 top streamers on the Bilibili platform will join the event and share their “Journey to the West” with us!

Bilibili - Nifeng Xiao: click the link here
Bilibili - Yashiren: click the link here

Hope you enjoy the game and the event!

Changed files in this update

Divinity Chronicles Content Depot 1449071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.