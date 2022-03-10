Streaming Event on Bilibili! Play, Stream, and Get Rewards!

Share · View all patches · Build 8344270 · Last edited 10 March 2022 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West releases today! We have a special streaming event on Bilibili Platform, and calling for streamers! Play and stream your gameplay and share your highlights with more players! We prepared special rewards for you!

Event time: Mar.10 to Mar.20

Event link: https://link.bilibili.com/p/eden/news#/newsDetail?id=2648

In addition, 2 top streamers on the Bilibili platform will join the event and share their “Journey to the West” with us!

Bilibili - Nifeng Xiao: click the link here

Bilibili - Yashiren: click the link here

Hope you enjoy the game and the event!