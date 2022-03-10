 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 10 March 2022

4.003 A Bit Too Chromatic Horrifying

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.003_A_Bit_Too_Chromatic_Horrifying

More bugfixes, in the main, and some more progress towards having minor faction beacons again (but this time with better performance and more features, and mod-friendly, and etc).

This version also includes an option for the Chromatic Horror that prevents it from scrambling your buildings and turrets around; that kind of takes the whole point of the Horror out of that guy, and may make the game much easier in general, but the Chromatic Horror is definitely a rage-generating machine when it wanders into your territory, so Badger took pity. I was a bit more inclined to leave it, since it's doing what it says on the tin, but I wasn't trying to be meanspirited about it. I think it's a valid option to have, because sometimes you don't realize just how disruptive it's going to be if it takes a long time to wander your way.

Bugfix-wise, there's several good ones for multiplayer, plus a number of ones for multi-AI scenarios, plus some general exception dampening.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

