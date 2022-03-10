New update (v0.24) - VN part + more lewds



CLOSE ALPHA - Update 0.24

The closed alpha is only available to Patrons at the moment.

Hello Lewd Tribe!

The new update is now online on Steam you can download it right now and test a lot of new content !

What's New?

Visual Novel - Episode 1

The complete visual novel part of the Episode 1 is now available! Meet Zoey and learn more about her!

More than 200 lines, 3800 characters and more than 66 Zoey variations.

Tell us what you think about it or if you spot any errors.

Sex part - Episode 1

The Sex part of Episode 1 also received a lot of changes:

The story continues with few more dialogues. I will not spoil and let you discover!

New animations, we integrated lewd new animation to make the action even more interesting! And it's not finished, check the previews we posted on Discord ;)

New gameplay, the "fast click" was the mechanic we wanted to integrate for all the "poking actions" but we wanted something different for the "turn on this". It's now integrated for the egg vibrator and the dildo at the beginning! Tell us what you think about it!

The little glitch on the top right menu has been fixed.

Free Mode - Episode 1

SFX on whips

Animations made for the sex part are also available in Free Mode.

Some UI has been reworked to better match with the others.

MISC

New songs have been integrated. They will not all stay. Give us your feedback. The title of the song is displayed at the bottom left corner.

On the main menu, you can chose, in Story Mode, to skip the VN part to directly go to the Sex part.

As usual, please provide your feedback on Discord and share the news about the update!

Please remember that the Closed Alpha is only available to Patrons!