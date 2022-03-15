New mode: History mode

If you were looking for an excuse to play The Whisperer again, here's one. The history mode is now available on PC & Mac!

The History mode activates informative panels throughout the game about its historical context. If you were wondering what's a trading post, or what's that weird looking scarf on the table, you'll get answers to these questions!

To activate the History mode, go to Settings >> General

It can be turned on or off at any time.

Also, if you are ever stuck in the game, I did this walkthrough video -->