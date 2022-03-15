 Skip to content

The Whisperer update for 15 March 2022

New mode: History mode

The Whisperer update for 15 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you were looking for an excuse to play The Whisperer again, here's one. The history mode is now available on PC & Mac!

The History mode activates informative panels throughout the game about its historical context. If you were wondering what's a trading post, or what's that weird looking scarf on the table, you'll get answers to these questions!

To activate the History mode, go to Settings >> General

It can be turned on or off at any time.

Also, if you are ever stuck in the game, I did this walkthrough video -->

Changed files in this update

The Whisperer Content Depot 1697941
  • Loading history…
The Whisperer OSX Depot 1697942
  • Loading history…
