College Bound: Arctic Adventure is OUT NOW!

Hello,

The time has come...Arctic Adventure is here! Buy the game now and find yourself in a cold (and beautiful!) land, where you'll be warmed up by hot ladies...and crazy adventures.

Get to know new characters, such as quirky brunette Zoe protected at all costs by her dumb boyfriend Zack, busty blonde milf Stacy who is bored and alone in her room while her husband is absent all the time, local mature lady Katla who will show you some action, and of course, the Icelandic angel working as a waitress - Freyja.

There are sounds playing during sex scenes...and they're hot! For the most part, voices are different for each character, and additional sound effects match the animation playing (thrusting sounds, gagging, moaning etc.). So, you should take it as a hint to play the game with your headphones on when you're in the room with others. And double check if the cable is connected.

There is a photo-hunt. Look for hidden FOZ logos, and when you click on them, you'll unlock a special NSFW render featuring one of the Arctic Adventure girls in a sexy pose and outfit (birthday suit counts as an outfit, too)

It's a spin-off of College Bound, but it's a completely separate game technically. There's a separate application, new & fresh UI, improved in-game elements etc.

It was probably mentioned earlier, but there are multiple story branches - basically, the game will play out a whole lot different if you make different choices. It will mostly concern if MC gets lucky or not (if that wasn't important enough...), but through your choices, you'll be able to turn MC into a local hero or...end up in a much worse situation. Okay, okay, that's all I will spoil, the rest is for you to discover!

Oh, let's not forget about something that us, players, like the most - achievements! In College Bound: Arctic Adventure there is a total of 27 of them. Will you get them all? Some of them are really challenging to get, but there's no grinding needed, so I'm sure you'll have a lot of fun unlocking them all.

Buy the game now - CLICK HERE