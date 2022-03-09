Version 1.07 Released

This update removes any issues with pipes not snapping when they seemingly should, as well as make it easier to detect when snapping will occur.

Changes:

Fixed pipes sometimes dropping when they should have snapped.

Enlarged the snapping trigger.

Added Haptics when in range of a snap. (Should also help blind placement!)

