Pipeline VR update for 9 March 2022

Version 1.07 Released

This update removes any issues with pipes not snapping when they seemingly should, as well as make it easier to detect when snapping will occur.

Changes:

  • Fixed pipes sometimes dropping when they should have snapped.
  • Enlarged the snapping trigger.
  • Added Haptics when in range of a snap. (Should also help blind placement!)

If you experience any bugs and issues, please let us know in the "Bugs and Technical Issues" section of the discussion board.
We are only a small team but we want to help solve problems as fast as possible! So any feedback is incredibly helpful.

Also feel free to contact us to give feedback or drop a review.

Happy Plumbing!

The Everwake Team

