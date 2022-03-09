Version 1.07 Released

This update removes any issues with pipes not snapping when they seemingly should, as well as make it easier to detect when snapping will occur.
Changes:
- Fixed pipes sometimes dropping when they should have snapped.
- Enlarged the snapping trigger.
- Added Haptics when in range of a snap. (Should also help blind placement!)
If you experience any bugs and issues, please let us know in the "Bugs and Technical Issues" section of the discussion board.
We are only a small team but we want to help solve problems as fast as possible! So any feedback is incredibly helpful.
Also feel free to contact us to give feedback or drop a review.
Happy Plumbing!
The Everwake Team
Changed files in this update