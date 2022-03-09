"Interaction Update" Released

Hey Players,

Its been a few weeks since the last community update, I have been hard at work on getting a major update to the game out for you and it has now arrived titled "The Interaction Update".

This update improves the open world activities with features listed below:

AI:

AI will now react to weapons being pointed at them. New AI Type "Psychopath", they will wander around mayhem mall, and attack other pedestrians and get scared and run from the player when they arrive. Animations have been improved on pedestrians. Store clerks are now inside of each store and you can rob them for extra money. Police AI have been adjusted in behavior. Police AI now have a new hit reaction animation that feels more responsive than prior.

Bosses:

Bosses have been re-balanced to be easier and more forgiving for new players.

Player Systems:

Movement has been reworked to have more weight on the movement. New exo-suit ability "Wrist Mounted Grenade Launcher" this ability will be unlock-able in the time nexus, and launches a devastating explosive grenade from the players wrist gadget. New exo-suit ability, the Shock-wave Punch. equipped with a concussive detonator on your wrist, punch AI through the Air flying into the walls and deal large amounts of damage to bosses. Third Person ADS has been added to the game. You can now interact with the stores by picking up items on the shelves such as a tennis racket or bat, and killing people in the mall with it. Dodging has been reworked to be more responsive. Switching between different cameras in game is now animated to flow smoothly. Thruster Jump ability now feels faster. The grapnel hook now has more speed to it, resulting in a more fluid feel when using it. The camera on the flamethrower now works in a better angle to see where you are using it.

Weapons:

The weapons now have different varieties of damage types to them respective to each weapon class(rifle, automatic, shotgun). The Bullets now have improved particle effects to them that add to the small details in the game. the shooting on each weapon has been tweaked to help make it feel more responsive to player input. Police and boss Damage input has been reworked to be more forgiving and consistent in responsiveness.

VFX:

The Superhero landing now adds impact cracks to the ground when falling from great heights. The explosion particles have been remade to be bigger and more explosive. The grenades now have a improved model. New Particle effects for the new shock-wave punch power have been added Mason now has new physical devices on his wrists for the new powers.

UI/UX:

Menus have been reworded in text to be more intuitive for the player. New unlock items have been added to the armory in the time nexus. Bug fixes for the main menu.

SFX:

Certain sound effects such as the hit reaction for the police have been improved with spatial audio. New sound effects for certain abilities such as the grenade launcher and shockwave punch.

The next update planned for April will focus on quests and more activities inside of mayhem mall! My goal is to do big updates for you every 1-3 months that add a lot of content to the game, you can join other players on the tiktok linked in the main menu to leave feature suggestions which may be made into a video and added to the game!