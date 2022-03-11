 Skip to content

ELEX II update for 11 March 2022

Patch 2 for Elex II

Patch 2 for Elex II

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just launched the second patch for Elex II on steam rest of PC platforms should follow shortly.

Patch notes are as follows -

  • Added alternative game camera
  • Fixed bug in certain quest with Crane
  • Bugfix for Skyands boss Haraac could not be found
  • Bugfixes for certain NPCs, who could not find their way, like Skibor
  • Fixed bug at Adam in terms of the quest of the 6th Power subquests
  • Fixed a bug where Chloe won't let the player proceed during certain quest situations

More information for other platforms will come in the future.

Remember if you have issues with our game to report them here - https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/elex2-community/issues/new

