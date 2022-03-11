Patch 2 for Elex II

Share · View all patches · Build 8342872 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 12:52:07 UTC by Wendy

We have just launched the second patch for Elex II on steam rest of PC platforms should follow shortly.

Patch notes are as follows -

Added alternative game camera

Fixed bug in certain quest with Crane

Bugfix for Skyands boss Haraac could not be found

Bugfixes for certain NPCs, who could not find their way, like Skibor

Fixed bug at Adam in terms of the quest of the 6th Power subquests

Fixed a bug where Chloe won't let the player proceed during certain quest situations

More information for other platforms will come in the future.

Remember if you have issues with our game to report them here - https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/elex2-community/issues/new