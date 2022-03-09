v0.25 Patch Notes

Bugs
Fixed the issue where monster girls were disappearing from the dungeons.
Fixed a crash that occurred after battle where a monster girl fainted
Fixed a crash that occurred when an enemy targeted a fainted monster girl
Next week music will no longer play during the shrine tutorial
Fixed an animation error with flash step
Fixed an issue with cursor speed changing with fps while using a controller
Fixed a few animations playing the wrong sound or playing too quietly
Fainted Monster girls will no longer be able to do skill challenges
The duplicator will no longer always duplicate the same artifact
Fix being unable to click the first artifact in the shop if clicking the top half
Fixed enemies infinitely swapping/waiting after being killed by an orb overflow
Fixed orb overflow animations showing on wrong side
Fixed blue overflow showing the waterfall too low
Fixed purple overflow showing the poison spray too high
Fixed bee showing wrong clothing sprite when using certain attacks
QoL
You can now directly select the volume sliders in the options menu in addition to the arrows.
Added a font option in the options menu. Still needs optimization, but you can now swap between default and courier.
Balance
Mimics are now considered size 2 and get two actions per turn
Demons will no longer burn enemies if the enemy misses
Slime shield will no longer slow enemies if the enemy misses
Static armor will no longer hurt enemies if the enemy misses
Thorn rose now reflects 50% damage received back instead of 100%
Reduced Sudden Log drop rate
Green mushroom heal and energy recovery reduced
Ice pick crit damage reduced
Quick knife damage reduced
Last rites damage is capped at increasing the base damage by 10 per last rites stack.
Increased enemy strength
Increased base damage of enemy moves
Reduced enemy defense scaling to make fights a little faster
Dead Man switch drop rate reduced
Bosses will now always give 3 mile stone items instead of one.
Bosses appear on floor 15, 30, and 45, and 60 instead of 25,50, 75, and 100.
Campsite frequency in tier one have been reduced
Other
If skin color is coal black, eyelash color will now match the monster girl’s hair color
Added a steel and grayscale skin color to slimes
After looking into giving unsealed girls no energy, it became clear there isn’t a great way to do it without tearing apart the seal/unseal save systems. As this feature has minimum player impact, I will not be implementing it at this moment, if ever.
Changed files in this update