v0.25 Patch Notes

Bugs

Fixed the issue where monster girls were disappearing from the dungeons.

Fixed a crash that occurred after battle where a monster girl fainted

Fixed a crash that occurred when an enemy targeted a fainted monster girl

Next week music will no longer play during the shrine tutorial

Fixed an animation error with flash step

Fixed an issue with cursor speed changing with fps while using a controller

Fixed a few animations playing the wrong sound or playing too quietly

Fainted Monster girls will no longer be able to do skill challenges

The duplicator will no longer always duplicate the same artifact

Fix being unable to click the first artifact in the shop if clicking the top half

Fixed enemies infinitely swapping/waiting after being killed by an orb overflow

Fixed orb overflow animations showing on wrong side

Fixed blue overflow showing the waterfall too low

Fixed purple overflow showing the poison spray too high

Fixed bee showing wrong clothing sprite when using certain attacks

QoL

You can now directly select the volume sliders in the options menu in addition to the arrows.

Added a font option in the options menu. Still needs optimization, but you can now swap between default and courier.

Balance

Mimics are now considered size 2 and get two actions per turn

Demons will no longer burn enemies if the enemy misses

Slime shield will no longer slow enemies if the enemy misses

Static armor will no longer hurt enemies if the enemy misses

Thorn rose now reflects 50% damage received back instead of 100%

Reduced Sudden Log drop rate

Green mushroom heal and energy recovery reduced

Ice pick crit damage reduced

Quick knife damage reduced

Last rites damage is capped at increasing the base damage by 10 per last rites stack.

Increased enemy strength

Increased base damage of enemy moves

Reduced enemy defense scaling to make fights a little faster

Dead Man switch drop rate reduced

Bosses will now always give 3 mile stone items instead of one.

Bosses appear on floor 15, 30, and 45, and 60 instead of 25,50, 75, and 100.

Campsite frequency in tier one have been reduced

Other

If skin color is coal black, eyelash color will now match the monster girl’s hair color

Added a steel and grayscale skin color to slimes

After looking into giving unsealed girls no energy, it became clear there isn’t a great way to do it without tearing apart the seal/unseal save systems. As this feature has minimum player impact, I will not be implementing it at this moment, if ever.