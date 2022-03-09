Patch 2.1.1 is now live!

Changes:

• Sheet-Man - the price of Sheet-Man was reduced to 500 Propcoins, and with a 50% discount he can now be purchased for 250 Propcoins! All players who have already bought Sheet-Man for the original price will be automatically refunded upon starting the game

• Sheet-Man - now you can play as Sheet-Man in a custom game without having purchased him

• Sheet-Man - now when throwing Hook, the initial size of its collision will be twice as small, and the collision will gradually increase to the standard size depending on the distance travelled

• Last Survivor - Last Survivor mode now will not activate if at least one of the Survivors escaped through Exit Doors

• Custom Game - character selection in custom game will not affect the automatic character selection in Quick Game

• Village - a new prop added - a tricycle

• Village - added random prop positions

• Village - improved map lighting, partially fixed various issues with props being lighter or darker than their surroundings

• Village - replaced and removed some Early Slavic symbols

• Village - various fixes and improvements to collisions, textures and optimization of the map

• Chains - Chains can no longer be used on the same Survivor on a Hypnochair twice

Fixes:

• Multiplayer - fixed various Propcoin and MMR crediting bugs

• Multiplayer - fixed that when Killer left the match survivors would get the message saying ’Trapped’ on the screen

• Multiplayer - fixed a possible reason of some players seeing 4 Propmachines as repaired, while others saw 5 Propmachines repaired

• Sheet-Man - fixed Poop’s gas slowing down props by 50% instead of 30%

• Sheet-Man - fixed Sheet-Man being able to stun himself while pulling a Survivor or a Prop toward him

• Sheet-Man - reduced the chance of Hook being able to pull a Survivor through Closable Doors

• Chains - fixed that if the Killer used Chains at the same time as Survivor getting rescued, the Chains would stay on the empty Hypnochair

• Hypnochair - fixed several Survivors being able to help a Survivor to get out of Hypnochair

• Hypnochair - fixed Chains not disappearing if a Survivor escaped Hypnochair using Lockpick

• UI Loading - fixed that sometimes loading screen could show the map from the previous match

• UI Main Menu - fixed that if you open the list of friends and immediately press Esc, the entire UI would be blocked except for the friends list

• UI Main Menu - fixed ‘New Killer’ notification reappearing sometimes

• UI Propbox - fixed that sometimes the preview texture of the new banner could be blurry

• Miscellaneous - fixed that after the Character’s contact with fluid surface, they would leave wet boot footprints