What's New in Version 3.2.7: Bug Fixes!

This update includes lots of bug fixes (see below) and also improves support for Steam Deck.

As part of these improvements, the resolution dialog will no longer be displayed by default at launch on Linux. To access the resolution dialog, you can hold the shift, ctrl, or alt key when starting the game. Or to show it every launch, add the -show-screen-selector argument to the game's Steam launch options.

The most notable bug fixes:

Damage to Faultless is now correctly calculated when there are multiple increases and reductions.

If a target is hit by multiple instances of damage from a single effect and they switch cards (e.g. Sky-Scraper or OblivAeon), the switched in card is no longer damaged again.

Steam Workshop variants will now be properly disabled when mods are disabled in a multiplayer game (e.g. if a mobile player joins the game).

Fixed a problem where OblivAeon mode could get stuck in certain cases with The Sentinels.

Lead from the Front now properly redirects damage dealt by Heroic Infinitor (who is a villain card, but a hero target).

Rudder in the Timestream no longer gets stuck with empty discard piles when Isolated Hero is in play.

Destroying projections while Violent Nightmares is in play no longer causes them to be removed from under The Dreamer.

If both damages from Rend Minds & Souls are redirected to a single character, they only have to destroy one card.

Fixed a problem where Dark Watch NightMist's 3rd incapacitated ability did not always work with mission rewards.

Improved decision prompts for Craft Services Table and other cards with The Sentinels.

Spite now properly hits Sky-Scraper from PL626 Compound Xi if she switches character cards during the power use.

When Vitalized Thorns is revealed from the environment deck and played, it counts as being played from the environment deck.

Targets moved under Resurrection Ritual while dealing damage will no longer continue dealing damage.

Grasping Shadow Cloth no longer tells you what the top card of the Scion deck is if it prevents a card being played from there.

If OblivAeon changes pages during its end of turn damage, it will not continue performing any actions from the previous page.

Incapacitated abilities now work properly with repeated decisions.

Fixed a problem where the game could get stuck if you destroy Spite: Agent of Gloom on challenge mode during his card play phase.

Paradoja Figurehead can now be moved to play areas where there is a face-down copy (or a copy underneath another card).

Fixed a problem interaction with Maze of Mirrors and Global Devastation that could allow OblivAeon to damage itself.

Plus there are several fixes and improvements for Workshop developers: