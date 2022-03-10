Online matchmaking system update is live!

Dear friends!

You were waiting patiently for another update that would fix the issues with the connection. And we made it! Now you will have a way better ping during online play and you will be able to play with your friends at your region via a matchmaking tool.

Achievements issues are fixed now and you will get it when you start playing the game.

Please, note, that if you have played an old version of the game (before February 2022) then you need to copy-paste your old save files to the new folder:

Please, opened the folder: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/PostmetaGamesLimited/Biped

at your local PC. Open the folder:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/NExTStudios/Biped

Copy-paste all the files from the 2-nd folder to the first one and launch the game. It should solve your save files problem.

Also, we will leave the previous version (better ping) live if you want to keep playing it and do not need Level Editor or an online matchmaking tool. You could find the instructions on how to switch to the old version below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1071870/view/3106925761785689322

This version is needed if you are located in different regions!

Save files: we will keep the save files at the new place, i.e. here:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/PostmetaGamesLimited/Biped

We are working hard on further improvements and we will definitely let you know about the updates.

See you in Biped!