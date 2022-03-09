Patch 1.01 speed improvements and requested features!

We continue to work to make Darkspar better and respond to player feedback

This patch brings the first of several requested QoL changes

The various alerts, pop ups, and menus of Darkspar will no longer pause the game. This was a very popularly requested feature. There are still a very few instances were important messages may pause until you click OK.

A very basic tutorial and introduction text has been added. The tutorial ends after the first building and and first combat level are gained. We will expand the tutorial in future patches.

Gameplay change: the cooldown to recruit a second champion has been reduced to 30 minutes, and the cooldown to recruit the third champion reduced to 1 hour. We've heard the complaints about the pacing and feel this is a change we can make without being too impactful but giving players more to do early on.

Gameplay change: there are now two combat speeds- Fast and Original. Fast has a 5 second timer in between rounds and is now the default. Original has a 10 second timer between rounds. This can be changed under preferences. In order to not give too much of advantage to players playing at the high rate of speed, Runestone drop rate is nerfed slightly when playing at the higher speed.

Build timers for now are unchanged. We hear your feedback on this point but feel the core of the game is the turn based combat, so we have sped up these areas. We are looking at a building rework to make things feel like they are moving more quickly but haven't worked out the details yet.