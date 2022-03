Another request, this time for something that tells the time. I started with the idea of a wall clock, and then decided to make a clock out of a wall. It's quite relaxing when you see it in motion.

There's no options for this one, but if you have your screensaver set to 'random' you'll need to update the list of allowed screensavers to get this one to appear.

Enjoy! Any other requests, do let me know.

Cheers,

-Ed