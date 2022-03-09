SECOND MAJOR UPDATES

Dear Fans 🛳️
We have another major update for the game!
Since the last major update, we are still developing our game and this time after a few months of work, we have another big update for you! Thank you so much for giving us very valuable feedback and being part of this awesome community!
⚓ The first DLC to the game will be available on Steam soon - SUBMARINES DLC!
Wishlist now to don't miss any upcoming news! 👇
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1918190/Ship_Graveyard_Simulator__Submarines_DLC/
Check what has changed!
Justinian achievement now should work correctly as well as destruction of all ships' achievements. You reported that the merchant is sometimes going for an unexpected walk. He is forced to stay near the shop forever. Also we fixed a lot of smaller but annoying bugs: stuck places, texture bugs, flying objects and many, many others.
Full list of changes below:
- Destruction of Justinian achievement fixed
- Destruction of all ships achievement fixed
- Fixed "moving/wandering merchant" bug in the village
- Beach terrain adjusted
- Few stuck placements fixed in the village
- Few car stuck placement fixed on the beach
- Map textures adjusted
- Village houses graphic bug fixes
- Few cables poking out the floor fixed on Venus ship
- Several Graphic bugs fixed in the tower on Venus ship
- Flying objects on the sides fixed on Venus ship
- Burner object placement adjusted on Venus ship
- Engine collider fixed on Venus Ship
- Several pipes placement adjustments on Sophie ship
- Coliders fixed in the tower on Sophie ship
- Zipline placement fixed on the main deck on Sophie ship
- Boxes see through the wall fixed on Flame Ship
- Chests placement adjusted in the tower on Roebuck Ship
- Unavailable room fixed on Roebuck Ship
- Flying objects in the Tower fixed on Pluto Ship
- Multiple Graphic bugs fixed connected with destructible items
- Multiple stuck placements fixed in the rooms on Ships
- Multiple Objects placement adjustments in the rooms on Ships
Thank you for your commitment and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊
Regards,
Ship Graveyard Simulator Team
