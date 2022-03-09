SECOND MAJOR UPDATES

Dear Fans 🛳️

Since the last major update, we are still developing our game and this time after a few months of work, we have another big update for you! Thank you so much for giving us very valuable feedback and being part of this awesome community!

⚓ The first DLC to the game will be available on Steam soon - SUBMARINES DLC!

Wishlist now to don't miss any upcoming news! 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1918190/Ship_Graveyard_Simulator__Submarines_DLC/

Check what has changed!

Justinian achievement now should work correctly as well as destruction of all ships' achievements. You reported that the merchant is sometimes going for an unexpected walk. He is forced to stay near the shop forever. Also we fixed a lot of smaller but annoying bugs: stuck places, texture bugs, flying objects and many, many others.

Full list of changes below:

Destruction of Justinian achievement fixed

Destruction of all ships achievement fixed

Fixed "moving/wandering merchant" bug in the village

Beach terrain adjusted

Few stuck placements fixed in the village

Few car stuck placement fixed on the beach

Map textures adjusted

Village houses graphic bug fixes

Few cables poking out the floor fixed on Venus ship

Several Graphic bugs fixed in the tower on Venus ship

Flying objects on the sides fixed on Venus ship

Burner object placement adjusted on Venus ship

Engine collider fixed on Venus Ship

Several pipes placement adjustments on Sophie ship

Coliders fixed in the tower on Sophie ship

Zipline placement fixed on the main deck on Sophie ship

Boxes see through the wall fixed on Flame Ship

Chests placement adjusted in the tower on Roebuck Ship

Unavailable room fixed on Roebuck Ship

Flying objects in the Tower fixed on Pluto Ship

Multiple Graphic bugs fixed connected with destructible items

Multiple stuck placements fixed in the rooms on Ships

Multiple Objects placement adjustments in the rooms on Ships

Thank you for your commitment and we'll have more news for you, so be sure to keep checking upcoming news. 😊



Regards,

Ship Graveyard Simulator Team