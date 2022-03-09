Retro rally simcade "Buggy Game" released!

Oh boy, don't we all dream of sliding around on the beach in a dune buggy, or drift over icy plains in an overpowered kart sometimes?

Well, now you can!

At the heart of this retro styled game is a properly simulated car, so this isn't going to be easy for everyone! Luckily, there's various cars to unlock, so there's bound to be something that feels right for you.

You can't just crash your way to the finish. You're going to need to work your way up the pack with style and grace. And a little bit of well-timed aggression, because the AI is very competitive.

The main event is the campaign mode, where you try to become champion by collecting the most points while racing procedurally generated tracks through 5 biomes, but beware - if you damage your car too much, it's all over.

There's also a time trial mode, with ghost cars from both your best run, and the developer's par record. Are you better than me? Only one way to find out!

Buggy Game is out now!