Tennis Elbow 4 update for 9 March 2022

Version 0.52 - Build 78 ; SubBuild 2022.3.9

Version 0.52 - Build 78 ; SubBuild 2022.3.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Here's another update that ends the addition of new animations (maybe not forever, though :-) ).

Hopefully, significant polishing of animations will come, but it'll be in a distant future.

I'll go on trying to fix any glitch reported, though.

The next step should likely be adding stadiums.

New Features :

  • Animation : hand-made stretching animations for the forehand & backhand when the ball is a bit too far and the player doesn't move too fast, giving more reach than the normal strikes, even stretched (1)

Changes :

  • Input : updated to the latest Rewired version (it's the Unity plugin used to access your controller)
  • Gameplay : slightly raised the time to stop to run when pressing a strike button so now it matches the time needed to trying to run in the opposite direction

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : the AutoPos could make your player goes in the wrong direction when the ball was very far
  • Gameplay : the auto-positioning was a bit too incorrect when sliding
  • AI : the CPU strike animation wasn't correctly synchronized with the actual hit if he started to run to the side
  • AI : in some situations, the CPU wasn't deciding correctly to switch to the slice
  • Animation : the players could do weird hip movement when striking the ball right after having moved
  • Animation : when missing the ball, the strike animation could kinda pause for an instant
  • Stadium : the 2D version of the grass court was messed up
  • World Tour : doubles specialist with a low Doubles Spirit could get too high skills ; now the Doubles Spirit is raised instead
  • Match Replay / Online : fixed 2 related bugs that together were leading to desync on full match replay ; this could also lead to desync when playing an online doubles match while hiding the opponent Danger Zone

Notes :

(1) - These new stretching animations don't trigger often ; their best chance is on the return of serve, so they should slightly lower the acing rate

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

