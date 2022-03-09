A new version will be released soon

Hi, it's long time no see. Is there anyone else here? If so, I'm sorry to keep you waiting too long! Recently, I am getting busier and busier. Not only is it because of the approach big examination, I am forced by my school and parents to increase my study time, and the time I can use is getting less and less. I have to devote almost all my spare time to what I love. Moreover, I have reflected on myself before. I found that I was always eager to succeed, but I was unwilling to pay, so that I released the previous demo as an official version. As a result, the refund rate exceeded 50%, and even exceeded my ability to integrate the huge background story into this small independent game, which received a lot of ridicule. But now it's not like this anymore. In the past few months, I spent a lot of time learning game design, engine development, visual baking, and even dubbing. I intend to see this game as a work rather than a commodity. Finally, I put some part of the current version online and the beta version off the shelf. Welcome to experience. The complete fourth level will be released in two weeks.