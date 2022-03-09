Hi, it's long time no see. Is there anyone else here? If so, I'm sorry to keep you waiting too long! Recently, I am getting busier and busier. Not only is it because of the approach big examination, I am forced by my school and parents to increase my study time, and the time I can use is getting less and less. I have to devote almost all my spare time to what I love. Moreover, I have reflected on myself before. I found that I was always eager to succeed, but I was unwilling to pay, so that I released the previous demo as an official version. As a result, the refund rate exceeded 50%, and even exceeded my ability to integrate the huge background story into this small independent game, which received a lot of ridicule. But now it's not like this anymore. In the past few months, I spent a lot of time learning game design, engine development, visual baking, and even dubbing. I intend to see this game as a work rather than a commodity. Finally, I put some part of the current version online and the beta version off the shelf. Welcome to experience. The complete fourth level will be released in two weeks.
The Collector update for 9 March 2022
A new version will be released soon
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update