0.8.1 - Franchises

This is the longest time I have spent on update so far but its finally done. Though I mostly likely have not found all the bugs.

This updates adds very basic parts of franchise systems. Also this will most likely break saves.

This what the franchise creation looks like. You pick name for it, tropes and ideas it uses, and its creators.

These are combined to generate values for what genres and ratings this franchise works best for. The franchise will have idea, look and fame values once created. Idea and look are generated from stats of its creators. Fame will work like fame for all other things in game.

From now on comics are going to need a franchise to be created and the new UI looks like this

The subgenre system is not yet in this update but will be coming soon

These are the very basics of the new system and many more things will added between 0.8 and 0.9

I will most likely gate the concepts so that player wont have access to all of them immediately and has to "research" to get access to more. Also more concepts will be added to the pool

Changes

Basic franchise creation

Comics need a franchise to be created

Tutorial improvement]

Fixes