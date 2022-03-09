POLITY - v1.1.0: Changelog

Changelog
[1.1.0] - 2022-03-09
Added
-Added a notification sign on Tasks’ Tabs.
-Added new dance moves that you can purchase from the Sports Center.
-Added a new Nightclub map icon.
-Added a new notification to notify players when entering an unfurnished Forestry/Farm place (after purchasing there).
-Added a Push to Talk option to the Chat.
Changed
-Changed the look of NPCs: Barman, Counsellor, Tailor, Tutor, Attache, Doctor, Secretary, Courier, Hairdresser, Professor, Nurse, Greeter, Greeter, Archivist, Grocery Clerk, Clerk, and Firefighter.
-Changed the subtypes of action to categorize them better.
-Changed the look of the Cardboard to avoid confusion with other objects.
-Changed the opening of a gift box UI animation.
-Changed the Avatar Select by adding Avatar animations.
-Changed the sound of the Focus mode.
-Changed the Message and Friends on the IDPhone.
-Changed the map icons of Farming, Forestry, and Airport.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the Shortcut Screen.
-Fixed the bug in the Country Wallet.
-Fixed the bug in the Level Up Rewards.
-Fixed the bug in updating the tooltip of Location Info after renewing the location title.
-Fixed the bug in the look of Tailor’s eyes.
-Fixed the bug in the action of copying and removing furniture.
-Fixed the bug in replacing the Order Board in the Farm place.
-Fixed the bug in the Head Spin action.
-Fixed the bug in the door interaction of entering or leaving a location.
-Fixed the bug in the floor space of the Log Cabin.
-Fixed the bug in planting another Fruit Tree after a dead one.
-Fixed the bug in the Quest Complete UI text of Complete the Order quest.
-Fixed the bug in the Airport inside.
-Fixed the bug in occurring when clicking on Map Screen, the Chat Screen is open.
-Fixed the bug in gained XP from the Mercantile Contest.
-Fixed the bug in travelling on the Map.
-Fixed the bug in the Sports Center map icon.
-Fixed the bug in the Chat Balloons.
-Fixed the bug in scrolling on the Shop.
-Fixed the bug in the notification sign of the Tasks button.
-Fixed the bug in canceling the copied furniture.
Working On
-Working on developing the Presidency Quest System
-Working on testing new features that were added in the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.
-Working on a new craft machine.
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on a social deduction game.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed files in this update