Crystal Rush!

Welcome, heroes!

We invite you to join the new event and get special rewards and buffs while having fun!

Loot tarnished shards from any mob, whose level is not higher or lower by 5 than yours, during the event and combine them to get rewards. A lot of useful things and mighty buffs are waiting for you.

You can obtain additional shards completing daily quests in Cinderkrag or Hellsong tavern.

Players with active Premium status have doubled chances to loot the shard.

Every time you combine the crystals, it will bring 1 point to your faction’s counter. Once a day the counter resets and your faction gains useful buff depending of the place taken in the competition.

Don’t forget: the opposite faction can kill you and get half of the tarnished shards you’ve collected.

Good luck!