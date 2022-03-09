DLC "Disorder in Yugoslavia" is released!

Dear friends!

We hasten to please you: the new addition "Disorder in Yugoslavia" has finally been released, and there you can play for one of the three countries of Yugoslavia in the story mode and for any of them in the mode of battle of all against all!

You can find the DLC here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1886380/Ostalgie/

Enjoy the game and thank you for being with us!

Attention! If you are from Russia or want to buy this DLC or any of our games from Russia, then we have prepared for you instructions on how to fill up your Steam wallet completely legally, without violating any laws:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qqUfILlG2M6ZEqmFTTzxRj9ai9lnuAANlLUU0TLbtBA/edit

P.S. Due to the fact that we live off the development, support and sale of our creations - we ask you to buy our new DLC regardless of what is happening now in the world. Sincerely, your loving Kremlingames team ♡♡♡