DeadOS update for 9 March 2022

Version 0.8.6 is now live!

Version 0.8.6 · Build 8339942

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody! Small update for you this week!

After adding the ability to infect I've decided to have an option on the zombie settings screen to choose whether you want to infect humans over time or have them immediately be zombies.

So now you can have combinations of the two to start your simulations! You could pick a specific person to be "patient zero", or have infection take a very long time while there are still some zombies immediately to start, it's up to you!

As always, thanks for playing everybody!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  • Loading history…
