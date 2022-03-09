New Fast Travel System, Food Buffs and Creative Mode is LIVE!

Hey guys!

We have just uploaded all new features to LIVE version and you can already check them out!

As a reminder from previous update here is what is new:

Fast Travel - Map Teleports

Every opened door in the game shows up on the game map... and allows you to instantly teleport to it! Fast travel at it's finest!

Food Buffs

All the food you cook can now be eaten by using it from your quick slots and pressing its coresponding quick slot number (1-9).

Food have different effects on Ellen and there are four kinds of them to discover.

New bug fixes

Infinite honey production, another fix (fixed for good this time!)

Several colliders added, less chance to get stuck in different locations in the world

New map UI - map have had a bit of upgrades in regards to teleports and overall user experience

Gate fix - there were some minor bugs that caused ending up in a wrong place when using gates.

Lot’s of technical small fixes - those fixes were aimed to tackle most of the problems with vanishing animals and farm elements. Despite our strong efforts its extremely hard to replicate 100% of those situations, but thanks to your support we got quite a few clues on what had to be fixed. Now the game should be ever more stable and even more enjoyable to play :)

Creative mode

So have you ever thought: "I like NPLH but I wish I had 1000 more cats" ?

Wait no more, Creative Mode is here!

Here is exact list:

Everything is free and available from start through crafting stations

All upgrades are free and available from start

You can spawn as many animals as you want

You can skip to next day with special device

You still need to plant seeds as well as build stations and buildings to befriend animals

You can still explore and do all the quests in the normal order

Here you can see buttons to spawn animals and skip day:

And all seeds, hats and cosmetic items are here:

We are a looking for your feedback! As always please post all bugs and comments here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184613494758306652/

Have fun!

NPLH Team