Version 1.2.2 Update

There is now an Official Discord Server for SquareMan

Here is the Link: https://discord.gg/6Ve7dVhF4P

The Discord Server is where I post all the information on Updates/Patch Notes, Future Content that I will be adding, it is also a place where you can share your experience on the game with others or if you have any questions regarding the game or is stuck. I can help you there. Updates on Speedrun.com will be posted there too.

SquareMan now has a page on Speedrun.com, Check it out!

Here is the Link: https://www.speedrun.com/squareman

It's still in the process of adding more information however if you'd like to submit your own run, you can.

SquareMan has its own website now

Here is the link: https://squareman.manakeep.com/

There is only a small amount of information in that website at the moment. I would suggest you rely on discord more as it is where I am most Active. The website will not be updated as often yet.

Version 1.2.2 Changes

Quality of Life

The In-Game Timer stops once the screen begins fading to black rather than on the start of the end cinematic.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a UI bug on load which showed all of the places discovered on the screen all at once when it shouldn't be.

