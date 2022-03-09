Battlefield view improvements, Summoner's View and the latest Modding Additions

Hi folks,

You will notice that the battlefield view has changed a bit. And if you are using mods for the ally & enemy artworks, their modders may need to tweak them slightly. Sorry for that, but I hope you'll find the changes worth the fuss, especially with an ally-oriented expansion coming up soon. ;)

This is the new default view. You can view six allies at a time and eight enemies before needing to scroll either field.

This is the updated summoner's view. While this view is active, you can view ten allies at a time but only four enemies before needing to scroll.

You can quickly toggle between either with the 'z' key. The Ally buttons are accessible by hovering over the ally in both views. And of course, you can still click to get the targeting arrow to attack right-click to produce their card. Etc.

Below, you can find the patch notes for the last two builds.

Patch Notes - 09/03 # 1.035.2

Misc Changes and Additions

Compact view renamed to Summoner's View

While the Summoner's view is on the Battlefield will display ten allies at once and four enemies.

While the Summoner's view is off (default view), the Battlefield will display six allies at once eight enemies.

Ally Buttons will show up when hovering over the Ally.

RULE Changes: Unique allies have +1 Concentration Upkeep (on top of the mode rules).

Upkeep value of each ally will display on their cards.

The verbose log will display a message when Temp states or Temp ripple effects are cleared.

Updated the Codex entry of Ripple effects to include the new temporary ripple effects.

Updated to the latest Unity Engine 2021.2.14f1

Added Resources for the Ancient Ruins expansion

Modding Additions

Only[Location]:1 tags in cards can now be used to allow excluded cards to show up as rewards of that location's areas. Location can be either minor or major. Ie. OnlyBleakhorn Ruins:1 will let an excluded card show up as a reward in Bleakhorn Ruins areas (and shops - that part is unchanged.) Most old (and new) cards from the 'Mercenaries' set now use the update OnlyLocation tags and will appear as area rewards in specific locations along with exclusion tags.

AllowToInvoke:1 can be used to include specific and otherwise excluded allies to cards that Invoke Allies (ie. Invoke:1, InvokeDiscipline:Ally (Goblin) can now invoke Goblins that usually are excluded from Random Loot if they also have the AllowToInvoke tag. Otherwise, only Goblins that aren't excluded from Random Loot will appear.)

ExcludeFromLegendaryDrops:1 can be used to exclude specific Legendary cards from showing up in cards that Loot or Craft, specifically Legendary cards, ie. Mythical Treasure.

New special Ally types Heroic (should be added in SummonRace field): Heroic allies cost +1 Concentration on top of the mode rules. Mythical (should be added in SummonRace field): Mythical allies cost +2 Concentration on top of the mode rules.

New Ripple Effect category: 'RippleEffectStatus [Status]' will trigger when a certain status is applied. This can be a status the PC applies, ie. Burning, or an Enemy tactic, ie. Flank.

, ie. TempStateRippleEffectStatus Burning>StrengthenAlliesOfTypeFiend#3:1, whenever you apply burning this turn, fiend allies get +3 power.

