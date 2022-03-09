Mega update to roll the 2022 properly!

Greetings Patrons!

Since the last update there was a bit of a pause, but we're certain it will be worth the wait. There were some new things we've been preparing for the game mechanics, lots of new content and numerous glitch fixes. Some game elements had to be replaced so it took a bit of time.

So, what's new?

First of all, there are several new buildings (and fancy buildings btw ːsteamhappyː ), with appropriate several new professions for your workers. You'll be able to test it all on two additional new maps. And once you get filthy rich, there is a new system for placing big beautifications (plazas) - much easier to use and organize the marvels you have in your head. Additionally, a number of new beautification objects has been added, from fancy metal, brick and stone fences to more statues, parks, courtyards and such.

Some of these additions are mutually non-exclusive, so you can, for example, pave a large area with wide plazas, then place other objects on top of them. We tried to make a system that will allow you to showcase your in-game success as easy as possible.

With beautification objects like statues, don't forget you can also cycle between available models with the corresponding shortcut key (if there are more then one possible type).

Tower bridge is another new object, just in case an ordinary bridge disrupts your desired fancy city "skyline".

This update also brings a number of bug fixes, based primarily on your reports. We'd like to thank you all for the feedback and reports in the past weeks. If there are more things to be ironed out, keep us aware and we'll pursue them in future updates!

That's it for now, I'm certain I forgot a lot of smaller details, but you'll notice them as you play.

CHANGES

ADDED: Two new additional world maps: Sierra and Wrapped island

ADDED: New 4 buildings: Prison, Embassy, Farm center and Tax office

ADDED: New 5 decorations; Squares and Courtyards

ADDED: New Tower bridge object

ADDED: New iron fence object

ADDED: New system to place and expand plazas

ADDED: New 3 visual types of plazas

ADDED: New 4 professions for workers: Prison guard, Ambassador, Agriculturist and Taxer

ADDED: New in options menu: atmospheric effect. You can now enable/disable weather effects

ADDED: New graphics for main menu and loading screen

UPDATED: Another batch of optimizations with various calculations

FIXED: Resolved numerous smaller technical issues

Have fun and until next time!

Overseer Games team