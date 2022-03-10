March Update - Patch notes

Following the announcement of this month’s card balance changes a few days ago (details of the balance update), we have deployed these changes on March 10th.

We also thank all of our engaged players and the KARDS community in general for reporting bugs and discussing the game balance.

Card balance changes

A total of 10 cards have been updated, one was toned down in power, two got adjusted for strategic reasons, and seven received an upgrade to their power.

Please read the following dev blog for all the details and background info:Diversity is good

Adjusted down in power

CLOSE AIR SUPPORT

Old: Give a friendly unit +X+X where X is the number of British air units you control.

New: Target friendly British air unit and its adjacent units get +1+1.

Strategic Changes

175TH MOTORIZED

Old: Your tanks cost 1 less to deploy, to a minimum of 1.

New: Destruction: All your Soviet tanks in hand and deck cost 1 less to deploy.

UNITED WE STAND

Old: Until the start of your next turn, attacks cannot put your HQ defense below 1.

New: Deal 2 damage to a unit. If this destroys it, gain 1 extra kredit slot.

Adjusted up in power

332ND ENGINEER REGIMENT

Old: Deployment: Gain 1 extra kredit slot.

New: Deployment: Gain 1 extra kredit slot. Your HQ gains +2 defense.

NAVAL TASK FORCE

Old: Cost 2

New: Cost 1

10TH GUARDS REGIMENT

Old: When 10th GUARDS REGIMENT receives damage, give it +1 attack.

New: When this unit takes damage, it gets +2 attack.

P-47D THUNDERBOLT

Old: Attack 3. When P-47D THUNDERBOLT destroys a unit in combat, draw a card.

New: Attack 4. When this unit destroys an enemy unit, draw a card.

8TH CAVALRY REGIMENT

Old: Operation Cost 2

New: Operation Cost 1

LAND OF THE FREE

Old: Target friendly unit has 0 operation cost.

New: Reduce a unit’s operation cost to 0.

TYPE 96 AA GUN

Old: Cost: 4

New: Cost: 3

Give us a thumbs up if you like this update. We also welcome more feedback in the comments below and on KARDS Discord.

Have fun and enjoy - and keep an eye out for the next update following our previous “Behind Enemy Lines”!